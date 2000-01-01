PIMCO GIS US Hi Yld Bd Instl GBPH Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History5.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.10
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA US HY Constnd TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.55%
  • IA Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupPIMCO
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BDHBGW08

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its total net assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield Fixed Income Instruments that are rated lower than Baa by Moody’s or lower than BBB by S&P. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total net assets in high yield Fixed Income Instruments that are rated Caa or lower by Moody’s or CCC or lower by S&P (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable quality).

Latest news

