Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective of the UK Income Bond Fund is to seek to maximise current income, consistent with prudent investment management. Long-term capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in a diversified portfolio of GBP-denominated bonds and other Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities. The Fund will seek to maintain a high level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors which in the Investment Adviser’s view typically generate elevated levels of income.