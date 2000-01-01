PIMCO Sel UK Income Bond Instl GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.32
  • 3 Year alpha1.8
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Sterling Agg 1-10Y Bd
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.49%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupPIMCO
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3SXSL82

Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective of the UK Income Bond Fund is to seek to maximise current income, consistent with prudent investment management. Long-term capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in a diversified portfolio of GBP-denominated bonds and other Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities. The Fund will seek to maintain a high level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors which in the Investment Adviser’s view typically generate elevated levels of income.

