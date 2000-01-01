Polar Capital Asian Stars I Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.98%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BG43QH52

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth.

