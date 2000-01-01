Polar Capital Financial Opports I Inc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.29%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha-0.76
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World/Financials NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B676X694

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Polar Capital Financial Opportunities Fund is to ensure a balance between financial sector stocks which offer growth and value depending on the economic environment. The Investment Manager will focus globally on financial securities rather than on any one specific region.

Latest news

