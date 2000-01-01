Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.44
  • 3 Year alpha0.79
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkDJ Global Technology TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.16%
  • SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B42W4J83

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is long term capital appreciation by way of investing in a globally diversified portfolio of technology companies. Although the Fund may receive income in the form of dividends, interest and from other sources, income is not a primary consideration. The Fund will invest at least two thirds of its total assets in technology-related companies worldwide. The Fund will take a geographically diversified approach and operate within broad asset allocation ranges, but there are no specified limits on investing in any geographical region or single country.

