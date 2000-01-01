Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is long term capital appreciation by way of investing in a globally diversified portfolio of technology companies. Although the Fund may receive income in the form of dividends, interest and from other sources, income is not a primary consideration. The Fund will invest at least two thirds of its total assets in technology-related companies worldwide. The Fund will take a geographically diversified approach and operate within broad asset allocation ranges, but there are no specified limits on investing in any geographical region or single country.