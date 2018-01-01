Interactive Investor
Polar Capital Global Tech R Inc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Polar Capital

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00B42N8Z54

Benchmark

DJ Global Technology TR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is long term capital appreciation by way of investing in a globally diversified portfolio of technology companies. Although the Fund may receive income in the form of dividends, interest and from other sources, income is not a primary consideration. The Fund will invest at least 51% of its gross assets on a continuous basis directly in Equity Participations. The Fund will invest at least two thirds of its total assets in technology-related companies worldwide. The Fund will take a geographically diversified approach and operate within broad asset allocation ranges, but there are no specified limits on investing in any geographical region or single country.

