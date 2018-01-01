Polar Capital Global Tech R Inc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Technology & Telecommunications
Fund Info
income
Polar Capital
Ireland
IE00B42N8Z54
DJ Global Technology TR USD
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is long term capital appreciation by way of investing in a globally diversified portfolio of technology companies. Although the Fund may receive income in the form of dividends, interest and from other sources, income is not a primary consideration. The Fund will invest at least 51% of its gross assets on a continuous basis directly in Equity Participations. The Fund will invest at least two thirds of its total assets in technology-related companies worldwide. The Fund will take a geographically diversified approach and operate within broad asset allocation ranges, but there are no specified limits on investing in any geographical region or single country.
