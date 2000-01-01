Polar Capital Healthcare Opports I Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha1.13
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World/Health Care NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupPolar Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3NLDF60
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to preserve capital and achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of healthcare companies.