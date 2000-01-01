Polar Capital Inc Opports B1 Instl Dis

Fund Info

  • Yield History5.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.14
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkDJ Stoxx Financials GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B4TCHT23

Investment Strategy

To provide an attractive level of income together with capital growth. The fund will invest primarily in the equity, debt and other securities of financial companies worldwide.

