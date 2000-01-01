Polar Capital Japan I Inc GBP

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-1.29
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.19%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3FH9V01

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth through investment in shares of companies listed in Japan. Other Japanese related investments may also be included and the Fund may hold cash as deemed appropriate.

