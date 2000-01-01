Polar Capital Japan Value S Sterling Hdg

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-0.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B8C0M523

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation through investing primarily in equity securities of issuers that exercise a significant part of their economic activities in Japan or are organised under the laws of Japan.

Latest news

