Polar Capital Japan Value S

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.23
  • 3 Year alpha0.49
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B8843R79

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation through investing primarily in equity securities of issuers that exercise a significant part of their economic activities in Japan or are organised under the laws of Japan.

Latest news

