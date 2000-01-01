Polar Capital North American I GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.82
- 3 Year alpha-3.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI North America NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupPolar Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B6TRWB82
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of securities of North American companies. The Investment Manager will invest in large, medium and small capitalisation companies depending on market liquidity and as it judges the available opportunities.