Polar Cptl Eurp Ex UK Inc I GBP Hdg Inc

  • Yield History4.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.00
  • 3 Year alpha0.81
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BWX5D402

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to deliver strong long-term risk-adjusted returns to achieve both income and capital growth by investing in securities of issuers that are incorporated, have their headquarters, or exercise a significant part (greater than 20%) of their economic activities in European markets/ countries (excluding the United Kingdom).

