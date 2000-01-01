Polar Cptl Eurp Ex UK Inc I GBP Hdg Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.48%
- 3 Year sharpe1.00
- 3 Year alpha0.81
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupPolar Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BWX5D402
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to deliver strong long-term risk-adjusted returns to achieve both income and capital growth by investing in securities of issuers that are incorporated, have their headquarters, or exercise a significant part (greater than 20%) of their economic activities in European markets/ countries (excluding the United Kingdom).