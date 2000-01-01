Premier Corporate Bond Mn Inc C

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha-0.69
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Sterling Corporate Bond
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.09%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0003895496

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an income, paid each month. The minimum recommended term for holding shares in this Fund is at least 5 years. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested. The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing at least 80% in a sterling denominated (or hedged back to sterling, hedging is designed to offset movements in currencies) diversified portfolio of investment grade rated corporate bonds issued by companies

Latest news

