Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an income, paid each month, through investment in a portfolio of predominantly fixed income securities. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% in Sterling denominated, (or hedged back to Sterling), investment grade rated corporate bonds (as measured by a recognised external rating agency). The Fund may also invest in money market, non-investment grade, convertible, hybrid, alternative fixed income and structured investments. The Fund may invest in derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for the purposes of efficient portfolio management, including hedging.