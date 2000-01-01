Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term total returns comprised of capital growth and income.The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective primarily through active management of a diversified portfolio of equities (including company shares (which may include property companies such as REITs), exchange traded funds and investment trusts), across different geographical regions and industry sectors. The Fund’s allocation to equities will always materially exceed the allocation to all other asset classes and the Fund may be wholly invested in equities. However, in order to further diversify, the Fund may also invest in fixed income instruments, units in collective investment schemes (including those managed by the ACD and its affiliates and other regulated and unregulated funds) and alternative investments, covering global markets according to market conditions and other factors.