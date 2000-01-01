Premier Diversified Growth B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.54%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha2.7
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.09%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B60G8H29
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund will achieve this by investing in units of collective investment schemes (both regulated and unregulated structures), exchange traded funds, and transferable securities (such as bonds and Shares, both quoted and unquoted). The Fund may also invest in closed end investment companies, warrants, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, and may borrow, and may enter into stocklending and underwriting arrangements. The Fund may invest in derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (including hedging).