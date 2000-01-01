Premier Global Alpha Growth C Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-5.96
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Global
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B68FGC22

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve capital growth from a focused portfolio of global equities.The Fund will invest in an unconstrained portfolio of global equities, seeking capital growth for investors. The manager will buy a concentrated portfolio of high conviction stocks regardless of geographic domicile.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .