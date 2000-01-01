Premier Global Alpha Growth C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-5.96
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Global
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.01%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B68FGC22
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve capital growth from a focused portfolio of global equities.The Fund will invest in an unconstrained portfolio of global equities, seeking capital growth for investors. The manager will buy a concentrated portfolio of high conviction stocks regardless of geographic domicile.