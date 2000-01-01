Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide investors with a regular and growing income together with long-term capital growth by investing globally in securities issued by companies operating in the infrastructure industry.The Fund will invest (either directly or indirectly) in companies involved in ownership and operation of infrastructure assets, including (but not limited to) electricity, water, gas, telecommunications, airports, roads, railways, seaports and social infrastructure assets (such as hospitals or prisons). The Fund will hold principally listed equities, but also fixed income investments such as bonds (including hybrid and convertible bonds). The Fund will seek to maintain a reasonable level of regional and sectoral diversification.