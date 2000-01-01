Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide income together with the prospect of long-term capital growth from an actively managed global portfolio of equities and an associated derivatives strategy. The Fund has a target yield of 6% per annum, after fees, which is not guaranteed and may be subject to change as the assumptions on which the target was calculated may change.The Fund will invest the majority of its assets in a global portfolio of equities and will have the ability to enhance income by selling options.