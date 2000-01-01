Premier Liberation No. IV Class C Inc

Fund
  • Yield History2.26%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha0.26
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.24%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B55VCJ57

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide income together with some capital appreciation from a portfolio of global investments. The Fund will achieve this by investing in units in collective investment schemes, and may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments and warrants.

