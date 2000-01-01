Premier Liberation No. VI Class C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.81%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-0.76
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.34%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B66WQ694
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide capital growth in excess of the return available from cash deposits over the medium to long term from a portfolio of global investments. The Fund will achieve this by investing mainly in units in collective investment schemes, and may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments and warrants.