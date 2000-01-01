Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate positive returns over a rolling 36 month basis. However, there is no guarantee that this objective will be achieved over that specific, or any, time period and there is always a risk of loss to your original capital. The Fund will principally invest in a combination of transferable securities (including quoted securities, unquoted securities and zero dividend preference shares) and structured investments which, in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are likely to offer the opportunity of returns in excess of cash deposits but with lower volatility than would normally be associated with investing in equity markets.