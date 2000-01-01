Premier Miton Diversified Cau Gr D Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BHNZ2P92

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term total returns comprised of capital growth and income.The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective through active management of a diversified portfolio of different assets at the Investment Adviser’s discretion. This will include an allocation to equities (including company shares (which may include property companies such as REITs), exchange traded funds and investment trusts) and fixed income instruments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .