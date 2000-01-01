Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund will achieve this by investing in units of collective investment schemes (both regulated and unregulated structures), exchange traded funds, and transferable securities (such as bonds and Shares, both quoted and unquoted). The Fund may also invest in closed end investment companies, warrants, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, and may borrow, and may enter into stocklending and underwriting arrangements. The Fund may invest in derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (including hedging).