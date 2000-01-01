Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce dividend income and offer long-term capital growth potential by holding a diversified mix of global assets.The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of different assets, such as equities (including exchange traded funds and investment trusts), fixed income, property companies (including REITs), collective investment schemes (including those managed by the ACD and its affiliates) and alternative investments, covering global markets. The Fund may also invest in warrants, structured investments, money market instruments and cash-type deposits investments. The Fund may borrow and may enter into stock lending and underwriting arrangements. The Fund may invest in derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for the purposes of efficient portfolio management, including hedging.