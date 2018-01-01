Premier Miton Diversified Sust Gr F Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve capital growth over the long term, being five years or more. The Investment Manager aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of investments covering different asset classes (in developed and less developed countries) that are assessed against relevant Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainable growth themes to ensure they meet the required standards. At least 90% of the Fund’s assets (excluding deposits, cash or near cash) will meet those standards.