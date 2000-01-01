Premier Miton European Eq Inc C GBP Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupPremier Miton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BNKCJG51
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide an income together with capital growth over the long term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended term for holding shares in this Fund. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested. The income will be paid four times a year, by dividend distribution. The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing in an actively managed portfolio with a minimum of 80% of its assets in shares in companies listed in Europe, excluding the UK