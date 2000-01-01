Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide an income together with capital growth over the long term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended term for holding shares in this Fund. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested. The income will be paid four times a year, by dividend distribution. The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing in an actively managed portfolio with a minimum of 80% of its assets in shares in companies listed in Europe, excluding the UK