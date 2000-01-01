Premier Miton European Opports B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.08%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.15
  • 3 Year alpha14.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ2K2M84

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve a combination of income and growth.

Latest news

