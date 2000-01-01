Premier Miton European Opports F Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.22%
- 3 Year sharpe1.16
- 3 Year alpha14.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYZ55N51
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to achieve a combination of income and growth.