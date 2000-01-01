Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide capital growth over the long term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended term for holding shares in this Fund. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested.The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing a minimum of 80% of its assets in an actively managed portfolio of smaller company shares.