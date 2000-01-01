Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a yield of 6% per annum together with the prospect of capital growth over the long term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended period for holding shares in this Fund. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested. The Fund’s target yield of 6% per annum is not guaranteed and may change if the assumptions on which the target is calculated change. Income will be paid four times a year as dividend distributions.