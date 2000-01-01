Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide an income together with capital growth over the long term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended term for holding shares in this Fund. The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing in an actively managed portfolio with a minimum of 80% of its assets in shares in companies listed in the UK. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be in other investments which may include listed company shares in other geographical regions such as Europe and the USA, government and corporate (company) bonds, convertible bonds (bonds that can convert into company shares), collective investment schemes and cash and cash-like investments.