Premier Miton Liberation No. V C acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.06
- 3 Year alpha-4.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.97%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B675ST41
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and long-term capital growth. The Fund will achieve this by investing mainly in units in collective investment schemes, and may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments and warrants.