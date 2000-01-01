Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve total returns comprised of capital growth and income from a global, diversified portfolio of investments. Those investments will typically track indices covering different asset classes.The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the Fund’s objective from a diversified portfolio of investments covering different asset classes globally, including bonds (such as government and corporate bonds), equities (company shares), property (including Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”)), alternative investments (which may include commodities), money market instruments, deposits, near cash and cash.