Premier Miton Multi-Asset Abs Ret C Inc

  • Yield History0.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.21%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5NH9K57

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate positive returns over a rolling 3 year basis. The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of transferable securities which in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are lower risk securities and which will produce capital appreciation over the longer term.

