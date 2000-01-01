Premier Miton Multi-Asset Cnsvr Gr C acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe0.09
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.50%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1J7CP79
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve steady capital growth.The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of securities which, in the manager's opinion, are lower risk securities and which will produce capital appreciation over the longer term.