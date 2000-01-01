Premier Miton Multi-Asset Cnsvr Gr C acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.09
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.50%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1J7CP79

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve steady capital growth.The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of securities which, in the manager's opinion, are lower risk securities and which will produce capital appreciation over the longer term.

Latest news

