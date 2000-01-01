Premier Miton Multi-Asset Gr& Inc C acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.37%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.06
- 3 Year alpha-3.55
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.33%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BTHH0C86
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow the value of an original investment over the long term and provide investors with an income. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest in units in collective investment schemes, the Fund may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, deposits and warrants. The Fund may invest in unregulated collective investment schemes such as hedge funds (where investment in such funds would be consistent with the investment objective and policy of the Fund).