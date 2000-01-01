Premier Miton Multi-Asset Mly Inc C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.67%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.10
- 3 Year alpha-5.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.61%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7GGPC79
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest in units in collective investment schemes, the Fund may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, deposits and warrants. The Fund may invest in unregulated collective investment schemes such as hedge funds (where investment in such funds would be consistent with the investment objective and policy of the Fund).