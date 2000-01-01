Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of income together with the prospect of long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equities. The Fund has a target yield of 7% p.a., after fees, and it is intended that the target level will remain consistent over time. However, the target yield is not guaranteed. The Fund will invest the majority of its assets in a portfolio of equities listed on UK stock exchanges and will have the ability to enhance income by selling options.