Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide capital growth over the long-term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended period for holding shares in this Fund. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested. The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing in an actively managed portfolio with a minimum of 80% of its assets in shares in companies incorporated, domiciled or which have a significant part of their business in the UK.