Premier Miton Strat Mly Inc Bd C acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide income, together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term, being five years or more. Five years is also the minimum recommended period for holding shares in this Fund. This does not mean that the Fund will achieve the objective over this, or any other, specific time period and there is a risk of loss to the original capital invested. The Investment Adviser aims to achieve the objective of the Fund by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed, variable and zero interest rate investments, including bonds issued by governments and companies. The Fund will invest at least 70% in these investments (although no more than 5% will be invested in zero interest rate investments).