Premier Miton UK Money Market A acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.28%
- 3 Year sharpe-3.04
- 3 Year alpha-0.66
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Standard Money Market
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.59%
- IA SectorMoney Market
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007061152
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to generate income. The Fund aims to provide a return in line with money market rates through the active management of a diversified portfolio of GBP deposits and short dated money market instruments issued by government, financial or corporate issuers including bonds, floating rate notes and certificates of deposit. The Fund may also invest in other collective investment schemes (MMFs), cash and near cash.