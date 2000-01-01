Premier Miton UK Multi Cap Inc B Acc Ins

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.72%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha2.77
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B41NHD71

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of dividends coupled with some capital growth over the long term.

Latest news

