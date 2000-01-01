Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.37
- 3 Year alpha7.22
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8JWZP29
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve attractive long-term returns by investing primarily in UK quoted smaller companies.