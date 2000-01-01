Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies B Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.37
  • 3 Year alpha7.22
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8JWZP29

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve attractive long-term returns by investing primarily in UK quoted smaller companies.

Latest news

