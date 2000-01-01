Premier Miton UK Value Opps B Instl Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.21
  • 3 Year alpha3.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8QW1M42

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The fund will invest mainly in UK companies which the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued by the market.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .