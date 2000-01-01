Nick Ford and Hugh Grieves, its managers since launch in 2013, aim to find businesses that are resilient to external forces such as competition, suppliers, customers and technological change. They seek companies with a competitive advantage in their products and services, that have regular and growing cashflows, and are more likely to deliver than businesses that are developing new products or relying on one-off events.

Ideally, they look for those with highly recurring revenues or frequent small purchases by customers, limited need for finances to support growth, and high barriers to entry. They believe only a small group of quoted companies fit such criteria and invest in 35 to 45 companies from the Russell 3000 index, which accounts for 98% of the investable US stock market.

They are primarily stockpickers, but keep an eye on macro trends and will avoid entire sectors if they think they are at risk of a setback.

September 2020