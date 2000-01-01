Premier Miton Worldwide Opports B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.26
  • 3 Year alpha-4.11
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investment Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031831133

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to prioritise capital growth by investing primarily in a full range of both open ended and closed ended funds. This mixed strategy will combine the investment manager’s expertise in the investment trust sector and its knowledge of the open ended fund universe.

Latest news

