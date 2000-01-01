Premier Monthly Income B
Fund Info
- Yield History4.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-0.33
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.21%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0003891412
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide a reasonable level of income payable in monthly instalments with the prospect of rising income and capital growth. The Fund’s investment policy is to invest primarily in UK listed companies, but it may also invest in companies overseas, in companies quoted on the Alternative Investment Market and in higher yielding equities, convertibles, preference Shares and fixed interest stocks.